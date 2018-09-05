Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee at UK Parliament

The meeting, held as part of Sheikh Abdullah’s current state visit to the UK, saw discussions on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the special relations between the two countries and their keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation in various domains.

The Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the UK Parliament welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, underscoring the long-standing ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the UK and the determination to propel them to the higher good of the two people.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Suleiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the UK.