UAE participates in international conference on Afghani women's rights

The UAE was represented in the conference by Najla Al Kaabi, Advisor to the Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ammar Omer Al Beraiki, Charge D'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Attending the opening session were Gulshara Abdykhalikova, Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, senior government officials, representatives of international organisations and heads of diplomatic missions in Astana.

The session focussed on matters related to the women of Afghanistan, their role in peace development, and the means to empower them in social, economic and political fields.