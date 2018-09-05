Higher Committee for Internal Security holds meeting

During the meeting, discussions on previous decisions and implementation updates were held along with a review of programmes and exercises in internal security.

The committee meeting is part of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy, which is aimed at ensuring preparedness to mitigate crises, and is in line with the ministerial resolution, issued by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to form the committee. It comprises commanders and directors of police and civil defence departments across the UAE.