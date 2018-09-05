Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Duke of Westminster

During the meeting, which took place as part of Sheikh Abdullah’s official visit to the UK, both sides discussed the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as ways of reinforcing and developing them.

They also exchanged views on regional developments and topics of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the relations between the UAE and the UK are growing stronger, in light of the support of their leadership.

He also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to reinforce its bilateral ties with the UK and promote overall cooperation, to benefit their peoples.

Grosvenor stressed the UK’s desire to enhance its cooperation and friendship with the UAE while praising its leading regional and international stature and reputation.

Grosvenor held a luncheon in honour of Sheikh Abdullah.