Ajman Ruler briefed on Higher Education programmes, strategies

Accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Humaid was updated on the education plans during a meeting with Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, in his office at the Emiri Court.

The meeting addressed a number of educational topics, and ways to help Emiratis achieve better academic results.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed by Dr. Al Falasi about the academic strategies and programmes of UAE universities and colleges.

He praised the efforts made by the higher education officials to improve the country’s education system, and which, he said, resulted in the significant developments witnessed by the sector, including the establishment of new universities and colleges across the country, and the preparation of well-qualified personnel to lead the country's academic institutions.

Sheikh Humaid further added that these achievements are attributed to the support provided by the wise leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.