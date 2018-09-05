Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists holds preparatory meeting

Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State, members of MBRAS, Emirates Scientists Council and Youth Science Council and a number of scientists, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Al Amiri highlighted the important role of scientific research in creating an environment that promotes innovation. She emphasised the need to overcome challenges faced by scientists and innovators and support the government’s efforts to achieve its national plans and strategies.

Al Amiri said that a number of initiatives will be launched to honour and motivate scientists and researchers. These initiatives will primarily recognise academic achievements. She added that the initiatives will also include specialised qualification programmes for the new generation of scientists.

The meeting also discussed ways to formulate strategic plans aligned with the objectives of UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071. The meeting also discussed the challenges and opportunities related to various critical sectors, the coordination of research efforts, plans to encourage scientific research and contributions to promote a knowledge-based economy.