UAE, Germany accelerating parliamentary relations

During the meeting, Dr. Al-Qubaisi explained the role played by the FNC in addressing issues of national and international interest in line with the State's directives.

She underlined the importance of accelerating the exchange of parliamentary expertise between the two sides, and highlighted the results of the visit paid by an FNC delegation to Germany in March of last year and her meeting with the Presidents of the Bundestag and Bundesrat and their members.

She extended an invitation to the President of the Bundestag to visit the FNC to discuss bilateral parliamentary relations and have a firsthand experience of the UAE parliamentarian experience.

For his part, Kiesewetter expressed his country's keenness to advance relations with the UAE, underlining the importance of accelerating the exchange of parliamentary visits by the two sides' officials.

The meeting which was held at the FNC premises in the UAE capital, was attended by Aza Sulaiman bin Sulaiman, FNC member, and Secretary-General of the FNC, Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri.