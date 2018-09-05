Over 7,000 beneficiaries from ERC relief aid in Khokha, Yemen

Within this context, the ERC field teams distributed 1000 food baskets and other basic commodities, from which 7,000 Yemenis, including 5,000 children and 1000 women benefitted as part of the continued UAE aid shipments addressing the essential needs of Yemeni households.

In addition, the relief teams have paid onsite tours of remote areas in Khokha where they deployed a mobile clinic to answer the urgent medical needs of locals while transferring those in need of more comprehensive treatment to the Emirati Field Hospital.

Mohamed Al Qamzi, ERC representative, has affirmed the UAE top humanitarian arm's determination to forge ahead with its tireless efforts to help the Yemenis survive the acts of depredations committed by the Houthi rebels.

The beneficiaries expressed sincere gratitude to the UAE for the aid, which includes as well the execution of developmental and service projects aimed at improving living conditions in the embattled country.