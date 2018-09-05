UAE Ambassador, Serbian Finance Minister discuss cooperation

  • Wednesday 05, September 2018 in 3:48 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Barasheed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia has met with Sinisa Mali, Serbian Finance Minister, at the ministry's headquarters in Belgrade.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries and hosting the first round of talks of the joint committee for cooperation by the end of November.
 
The Serbian minister emphasised the importance of the current and future joint projects in promoting growth, reducing unemployment and raising the standard of living for the citizens of Serbia. He also stressed that his country opened its doors to investors who will contribute to the promotion of economic progress and growth.