Ajman Ruler briefed on GAIAE's plans, University of Mohammed V's programmes

Sheikh Humaid received Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Ajman Branch of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

The Ruler of Ajman listened to a detailed explanation on GAIAE's projects under construction in Ajman such as the Waqf building and mosques, the Authority's strategic goals, which contribute to the development of religious awareness and culture, and instilling values of moderation, tolerance and solidarity in society. He praised the efforts made by the Authority to promote religious values ??and originality in the UAE society.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid congratulated Al-Kaabi and members of the Hajj mission on the success of Hajj this year thanks to the mission's attention and follow-up to the pilgrims' conditions and addressing the difficulties facing them.

For his part, Dr. Al Kaabi praised the continuous patronage and support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, to GAIAE's programmes and projects.

Sheikh Humaid also received Dr. Farouk Hamada, Chancellor of Mohamed V University, where he was also briefed on the progress of registration, curricula and programmes presented at the University of Mohammed V, Ajman Branch, the new projects that are being carried out and the stages of establishing the university's headquarters in Ajman, expected to be completed by the end of this year.

