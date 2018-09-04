Jameela Al Muheiri launches "Nation’s Pact Initiative"

The launch was attended by Marwan Ahmad Al Sawaleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, Fawzia Gharib, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Schools Operations Sector, and Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Care and Activities Sector.

According to the initiative, each student of an Emirati school must write a pact listing what they aspire to achieve when they grow up, as well as to show their commitment to the "Morals and Values taught by the Leaders to the Future Generation," which is part of the educational component of the UAE Centennial 2071. This document is called the "Nation’s Pact."

The initiative aims to deepen the understanding of future’s generation of students of the UAE Centennial Vision 2071 and as its contents, as well as raising Emirati students who are aware of their key role in planning the future, and training train them to achieve this vision, and strengthening their knowledge, qualities and personal skills, to prepare them for a knowledge-based economy.

The initiative also aims to strengthen the culture of innovation and pioneering among students, as well as sharpen their talents and encourage their interests, which will serve the nation and its present and future directives, and create a digital space to document their aspirations.

Al Muheiri stressed that the wise leadership is planning the country’s future and is supporting the ambitions and dreams of students while encouraging them, through hard work, to achieve their goals, develop their skills, and unify their visions with the country’s future plans and policies, by providing them with sophisticated knowledge and the best skills.

"You are our hope and the hope of the country, and your efforts are appreciated and monitored by the wise leadership, which believes in your abilities and competencies. The Ministry of Education is continuously working to enable you, in the future, to lead the country’s development," Al Muheiri said to the students.