Abdullah bin Zayed holds dialogue session with members of British Parliament

During the session, there were discussions on several regional and international topics of mutual interest, in addition to the efforts of the international community to combat extremism and terrorism and establish stability and peace in all parts of the world.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE and the U.K. have well-established strategic relations, which have lasted for decades due to the interest of the leadership of both countries.

Sheikh Abdullah pointed out that the UAE supports the international community’s efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in any place in the world based on the values of goodness, peace and giving, which govern its well-established course.

The members of the British Parliament welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah asserting its importance in strengthening the bilateral relations and developing the aspects of joint cooperation with the UAE in all fields.

The members of the British Parliament also commended the efforts made by the UAE to strengthen international peace and security, as well as the humanitarian initiatives implemented by the country.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Suleiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the U.K.