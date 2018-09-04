RAK CP reviews programmes of Emirates Youth Council

While receiving Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Youth Authority, Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of Emirati youth to help strengthen the country’s stature and its regional and international pioneering, through offering solutions and future ideas and confronting their challenges, which will enable them to help achieve the community’s overall development.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the UAE’s wise leadership is supporting the country’s future leaders to participate in the decision-making process and is enabling Emirati youths and workers to employ their abilities in implementing the UAE’s future vision while encouraging them to represent their country in the international organisations and authorities.

Al Mazrui commended the support of Sheikh Mohammed for the youth and the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council, which has enabled it to perform its role, in partnership with federal and local government authorities, in adopting plans and strategies to build a future generation who are capable of continuing the country’s development, as well as to benefit from the ideas of the youth and their suggestions on how to face future challenges.