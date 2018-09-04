Abdullah bin Zayed meets with British Secretary of State for International Development

The meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah’s official visit to the UK, discussed the means of strengthening the joint overall cooperation between the two countries, including in the area of international aid.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE and the U.K. are major players in international development while expressing his hope for further joint cooperation between both sides.

Mordaunt welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and highlighted its importance in strengthening the joint cooperation and partnership between the two countries in all areas.

She also praised the UAE’s leading humanitarian initiatives, its efforts to offer urgent humanitarian aid to needy people around the world, and its support for relevant international efforts.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Suleiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the U.K.