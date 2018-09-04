Abdullah bin Zayed meets U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade

Sheikh Abdullah, currently on a state visit to the U.K., underlined the importance of the strategic relations between the two countries and their leadership's determination to propel ties to the higher good of the two peoples.

The U.K. Secretary of State, for his part, underscored the importance of Sheikh Abdullah's visit in fostering the long-standing relations between the two countries, and commended the prestigious stature boasted by the UAE at the regional and international levels.

Attending the meeting were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Sulaiman Hamid Salim Almazroui, the UAE Ambassador to U.K.