Mohamed bin Zayed, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs explore cooperation prospects

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the visiting French minister also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments along with the ongoing efforts to realise international peace and security. A host of issues of mutual concern were also touched upon during the meeting which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi; and Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE, attended the meeting.