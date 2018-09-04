UAE world's largest donor of direct humanitarian aid to Yemen in 2018

Established in 1992 as a follow-up to UN General Assembly Resolution 46/182, FTS is managed by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to track humanitarian aid flow.

The report documents the humanitarian aid provided to Yemen from January through September 1st, 2018.

In the meantime, the UAE follows the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the world's second largest donor of 2018 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP).

Since the beginning of 2018, the UAE provided AED3.75 billion to Yemen, AED1.71 billion of which came in response to the (YHRP), while AED815 million was in form of direct humanitarian aid.

UAE aid provided to Yemeni people since April 2015 through August 2018 amounted to AED13.96 billion, 34.5 percent of which was in form of humanitarian aid worth AED4.82 billion.

Developmental aid and other assistance for rehabilitating and supporting the infrastructure of the country's liberated areas accounted for 65.4 percent (AED9.14 billion) of the total aid.

The assistance provided covered 14 primary and 45 sub-sectors, which corroborates the comprehensive nature of the UAE aid to help ensure normalcy of living conditions across the liberated as well as other territories in the embattled country.