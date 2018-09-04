Ajman Ruler reviews plans, strategies of FEWA

He reviewed these plans while receiving Tuesday at the Emiri Court, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the Board of Directors of FEWA, who was accompanied by Mohammed Saleh, Director-General of FEWA.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed by Al Mazrouei about the details of FEWA’s plans to develop Ajman’s infrastructure. Al Mazrouei noted that tenders are currently taking place for the construction of transmission, dispatch and distribution networks and water reservoirs in Al Raqayeb, Al Helow and Al Nuaimiya, which are estimated to cost AED300 million.

Al Mazrouei also briefed Sheikh Humaid about the progress in the construction of electricity distribution plants in Al Tallah, Al Jarf and the Emirates City, at an estimated cost of AED700 million.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid stated that these vital projects are being implemented due to the directives of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who provide citizens and residents with decent living standards while noting that these projects will promote development in the UAE, especially in Ajman.

He also praised the efforts of FEWA’s officials, especially Al Mazrouei, to provide excellent services to the people of Ajman and face the growing demand of its customers, especially in terms of providing electricity and water, through projects that aim to improve vital services in the emirate.