Selection of two Emirati astronauts for ISS is a historic achievement: Sheikha Fatima

Commenting on the remarkable development, the Mother of the Nation said that the Emirati youth are always qualified to lead in all areas, especially since they are the sons and daughters of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who are pursuing his principles to prioritise knowledge and attain excellency across all fields.

Sheikha Fatima added that this achievement has brought happiness to all Emirati families, and highlights the scientific and technological development of the Emirati youth.

She also stressed that the UAE’s wise leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is keen to support Emirati youth, best utilising and unleashing their potential to ensure continual development and prosperity for the country.

Sheikha Fatima congratulated all Emiratis for this achievement, which, she said, confirms that working Emirati mothers have succeeded in achieving a balance between their work and their duty to take care of their families.