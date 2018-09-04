UAE-France Cultural Dialogue to include new creative fields: Noura Al Kaabi

The event took place at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

During her keynote speech, Al Kaabi highlighted the deeply rooted bilateral relationship between both countries, whose foundations were laid by the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. With time, the ties between the UAE and France have evolved into strategic partnerships in political and economic fields on one hand and in cultural, artistic and educational fields, on the other. She further stressed that the cultural dialogue signifies the UAE and France’s strong cultural ties and the UAE’s desire to promote collaborations in the fields of knowledge, creativity and innovation.

"During the course of the first phase of the UAE-France Cultural Dialogue, we have overseen the implementation of ambitious initiatives and projects demonstrating the talents of our creative youth and their willingness to use this energy to achieve innovative projects. This has led to the inevitable launch of the second phase, which will emphasise two key topics: arts and artificial intelligence and protecting endangered cultural heritage, in line with our efforts in supporting the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas, ALIPH.

"Marking the year of Zayed, a pictorial book entitled, "France UAE: Strategic Partnership" will be launched to showcase and document the deeply rooted relationship between France and the UAE. We will also be organising the exhibition, ‘Sheikh Zayed and Europe: The Journey,’ showcasing rare images, movies and voice recordings of Sheikh Zayed related to the cultural exchange between the UAE and Europe.

"In the second phase of the UAE-France Cultural Dialogue, we have expanded our scope of work to include new fields such as creativity, design, cinema, fashion, music, opera, theatre and poetry. Multiple panel discussions will be organised in the UAE and France hosting key experts and officials to discuss culture, arts and history," added Al Kaabi.

The Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development also highlighted the ministry's plan to organise an Emirati Cultural Week in France in October to shed light on the cultural harmony between France and the UAE and to allow the French public to learn about the contemporary cultural and artistic landscape of the country.