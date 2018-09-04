Friday Sermon to be translated into English, Urdu

The first phase will include providing the content in English and Urdu.The initiative originates from the wise leadership’s vision in cementing the true understanding of our religious teachings among the expatriate Muslim communities, promoting the values of tolerance and cohesion and spreading love and harmony among all segments of society and communicating the weekly, purposeful Friday sermon to them.

The initiative also aims to fulfil the needs of a non-Arabic speaking community and to help them understand the messages and meanings of the Friday sermon irrespective of their languages and backgrounds, as one of the most significant means of guidance and influence to promote virtues and the tolerant values of Islam in society.

The translation of the Friday sermon in many languages stems from the significance in fostering Islamic values and raising awareness about the most critical social issues and disseminating the positive messages that contribute to building a cooperative, tolerant community.