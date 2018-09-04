Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation organises Back to School Programme

Back to School is an annual initiative adopted by the Care and Rehabilitation Division of AMAF’s Minors Affairs Department to support students and reduce the burden of school supply costs. Held under the theme ‘I love you, my school’, this year’s programme was conducted in cooperation with the Transport Security Department at Dubai Police, the Department of Finance (DoF) of the Government of Dubai, Aswaaq, and Gloria Hotel.

As part of the Back to School programme, AMAF hosted an entertaining event for children to celebrate the start of the new academic year. During the event, the Dubai Police Transport Security Department handed over 50 vouchers to the students to help them take care of their school requirements. As a strategic partner of the Foundation, Aswaaq also presented 100 sets of school supplies to AMAF’s children. Meanwhile, DoF donated 300 school bags with stationery, and the management of Gloria Hotel gifted 100 school bags to the students.

Khaled Al Thani, Deputy Secretary-General of AMAF, said, "The contribution of public and private sector entities in the UAE to enabling minors sponsored by AMAF and other charity organizations reflects their keenness in empowering diverse social segments. Through supporting education and encouraging students to do well at school, they provide them with a real opportunity to become valued members of society."

He added, "A world-class education system is one of the six priorities of the UAE Vision 2021. Achieving this objective will provide equal access to education for all, inspire future innovators and assist students in realising their professional ambitions. I thank all our partners who have participated in our Back to School programme as part of their social responsibility initiatives."