UAE Foreign Minister, British investors discuss cooperation

The meeting tackled the growing historical relations between the UAE and Britain and ways to further enhance them and develop aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields for the benefit the peoples of the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's interest in enhancing the volume of joint investments with the United Kingdom, based on the strategic relations between the two countries and their desire to boost joint cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah pointed out that the UAE is an ideal destination for international investments in light of its keenness to provide a unique investment environment for all business owners and to strengthen its economic partnerships with friendly countries in various fields.

The British delegation welcomed the visit of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressing that the relations of cooperation with the UAE are witnessing continuous development in various fields, especially economic, investment, educational, cultural and social fields.

The meeting was attended by Sulaiman Hamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.