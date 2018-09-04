UAE Foreign Minister, UK Home Secretary discuss enhancing relations

The meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Britain, touched on ways to further boost bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the security and consular fields.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s firm stance in rejecting extremist ideas and combating extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

For his part, the UK Home Secretary welcomed the visit of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, noting the importance of strengthening and enhancing relations of mutual cooperation and friendship with the UAE in various fields.

Javid also hailed the UAE's important role and pioneering initiatives to promote international peace and security and combat extremism and terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Sulaiman Hamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and Ahmed Al Kaabi, Police Attache at the UAE Embassy to the United Kingdom.