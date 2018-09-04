"ESMA" raise awareness for specialists in the electrical products sector by regulations

The workshop aimed to educating electrical equipment dealers and equipment related to construction materials as ESMA as the regulatory authority responsible for the compliance of the devices, equipment and products traded in the UAE markets to the technical regulations issued by the Authority. Dr. Yousef Al Saadi, Director of Technical Legislation Department said.

He added the technical workshop was held in cooperation with Gulftich Certification LLC in Dubai, attended by engineers, technicians and specialists as well as the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers in the Philippines (IIEE).

The UAE branch consists of more than 200 licensed electrical engineers who provide expertise in engineering field of facility development and provision of facilities including oil and gas sectors.

The awareness workshop enables local traders to transfer knowledge to suppliers in a manner that contributes to increasing the awareness indicators in the society and alerts them to the importance of obtaining approvals and certificates of conformity from ESMA in an effort to avoid any trading of products that do not meet UAE standards.

Dr. Al Saadi explained that the workshop program included an explanation of the importance of the Emirates quality mark, the emirates national accreditation system, the low voltage equipment regulations, the energy efficiency program as well as the introduction of smart RFID technology to inquire about product data, in electrical and electronic devices, and UAE system for lighting products.

ESMA works in cooperation with its strategic partners of manufacturers, traders, suppliers and outlets, in order to effectively implement the technical regulations, and to ensure awareness of the UAE standards in this regard and continuously seeks to involve the target groups in this kind of awareness workshops, Country. He said.

Dr. Al Saadi considered that the development and implementation of technical regulations and standards in the country ensures the types of electrical and mechanical products currently organized in the country, the corresponding accreditation requirements and procedures, as well as the elements related to lighting, cables and electrical appliances organized by the Authority. For these products.