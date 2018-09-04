UAE ambassador meets Peruvian Interior Minister

The meeting, which was held at the premises of the Peruvian Ministry of Interior in the Capital Lima, also addressed means of developing fresh prospects of cooperation between the ministries of interior in the two countries. The possibility of accelerating the exchange of state visits by the two countries' officials was also reviewed during the meeting, along with an array of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the head of the Peruvian intelligence services and a senior official at the Ministry of Interior.