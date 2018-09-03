Fujairah CP received by Kyrgyzstan PM

The two sides reviewed ways of advancing cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan across various domains, with Sheikh Mohammed underlining the importance of taking advantage of the privileged relations between the two counties at the cultural and historical levels.

"UAE's participation in the Games fits within the efforts to maintain sustainable channels of cultural dialogue between the two sides," he said.

As part of his tour, the Fujairah Crown Prince paid a visit to the UAE team participating in the Games, wishing them success in best representing the country and adding value to UAE's track record of sports achievements.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during the visit by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince; Mohammed Hareb Al Muhairbi, UAE non-resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan; and Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Committee for Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programmes.