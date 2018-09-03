Nasser Al Hamli commends selection of first two Emirati astronauts

  • Monday 03, September 2018 in 11:02 PM
  • Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation
    Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has commended the selection of Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi as the first two Arab astronauts for the International Space Station.
He expressed his confidence that they will ensure a significant presence and represent the pinnacle of the UAE's ambitions in the outer space.
 
In a statement marking the development, the minister said that this accomplishment is the outcome of the support provided by the country's wise leadership for the nation’s youth, and their vision, plans and strategies to empower and prepare the Emirati people and hone their capabilities and skills, with the ultimate goal of ensuring a promising future for the UAE.
 
He added that this milestone corroborates the competence of the UAE youth, as well as their excellence, readiness and ability to create a brighter tomorrow for the country.