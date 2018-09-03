Nasser Al Hamli commends selection of first two Emirati astronauts

He expressed his confidence that they will ensure a significant presence and represent the pinnacle of the UAE's ambitions in the outer space.

In a statement marking the development, the minister said that this accomplishment is the outcome of the support provided by the country's wise leadership for the nation’s youth, and their vision, plans and strategies to empower and prepare the Emirati people and hone their capabilities and skills, with the ultimate goal of ensuring a promising future for the UAE.

He added that this milestone corroborates the competence of the UAE youth, as well as their excellence, readiness and ability to create a brighter tomorrow for the country.