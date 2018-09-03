Belhaif Al Nuaimi opens Arab Future Cities Summit 2018

The two-day summit was organised by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, in cooperation with "Expotrade Middle East," with the participation of local, regional and international pioneers and decision-makers in the area of future cities.

The summit, which was attended by officials from federal and local authorities, as well as over 750 participants and 70 international experts, is a unique opportunity for those concerned with future cities and the housing sector, as it presents a futuristic vision, showcases modern technologies used in building smart cities, highlights related work opportunities, and provides opportunities to review the best international practices and meet with representatives of leading countries, pioneers and decision-makers.

Dr. Al Nuaimi noted, in his speech during the launch, that the ministry and the programme are working together based on a policy to combine smart technology and sustainable standards in the construction of government residential complexes, which supports the UAE’s overall vision.

He added that infrastructure and housing are key sectors that are prioritised by the leadership, due to their role in the country’s economic and social advancement and achieving the happiness of the UAE community.

The UAE aims to build smart future cities that have excellent facilities and feature sustainability, green buildings and the latest environment solutions, which will achieve sustainable development and strengthen the UAE’s economic stature, he further added while noting that building future cities will make future societies more developed and civilised and achieve the happiness of the entire community, which is what the UAE desires.

Dr. Al Nuaimi affirmed that the ministry and programme are focusing on creating strategic development plans that support smart cities, and the UAE leads in developing smart cities in the Middle East, through its various projects that are based on innovation and were created for residents from various sectors.

The experts participating in the summit are discussing many important issues, most notably artificial intelligence, smart government, data processing, security of cities, smart transportation, smart infrastructure and sustainability. The 5th Annual Arab Future Cities Summit lay emphasis on the current trends, evolving technologies and new opportunities in achieving the city’s ambition of becoming one of the smartest, most sustainable and connected ‘Smart Cities’ in the world.