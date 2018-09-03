National Committee on SDGs holds 3rd meeting in the lead-up to U.N. World Data Forum 2018

The meeting was attended by Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, both of whom applauded the Committee for its efforts and preparations for the Forum, stressing the necessity of ensuring governance when implementing SDGs and of harmonising efforts among Committee members, as per the directives of the UAE’s leadership. They reiterated their support for the member entities’ efforts to provide the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, with accurate and current data.