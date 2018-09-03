Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Senegal's National Assembly

During the meeting, which was attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), the Senegalese top parliamentarian conveyed the regards of the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, to both President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and his best wishes to the UAE people and government.

The two sides discussed ways of propelling parliamentary ties to a higher level for the best interests of the two peoples, underlining the significant role played by parliaments across the world to address issues of prime concern to their peoples and support their rights across different international platforms.

Issues of common concern were discussed by the two sides, with Sheikh Mohamed conveying his regards to the Senegalese president and his wishes for further progress to his country.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.