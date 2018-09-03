UAE a force of good in the world: President of Senegalese Parliament

During his meeting on Monday at the headquarters of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, with Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, Niasse praised the UAE’s efforts to ease the suffering of vulnerable people in conflict and disaster areas around the world, especially in Africa.

These efforts have strengthened the humanitarian solidarity between peoples, enhanced the UAE’s humanitarian stature, and highlighted the directive and goals that were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he added.

Niasse expressed his country’s appreciation for the ERC’s efforts, under the leadership ofSheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to support humanitarian causes for the African people, who are suffering from the numerous unfortunate circumstances while valuing its ongoing support for the underprivileged and families in extreme hardship in Senegal.

Niasse discussed, with ERC officials, strengthening the current humanitarian cooperation between the ERC and its partners in Senegal while expressing his hope of establishing a strategic partnership in the area of sponsoring orphans between the ERC and the Senegalese Nation Students Authority, which sponsors over 1,000 Senegalese orphans and provides for their educational, health and social needs.

"We are looking forward to strengthening our cooperation, due to the ERC’s experience in sponsoring orphans around the world. We hope that this cooperation will extend to other humanitarian and development areas, which are required by Senegal," he further added while explaining that during the meeting, an agreement was signed to prepare a list of basic needs, which will be presented to the ERC.

Al Falahi said that the ERC’s humanitarian efforts in Senegal are part of its core duties while affirming that the ERC will spare no efforts to improve its programmes and activities in Senegal, due to its humanitarian commitments and its desire to limit human suffering.

He then explained to Niasse about the work of the ERC in various countries and regions, which are suffering from crises and disasters, as well as its recent programmes and projects in Senegal.

The value of the ERC’s programmes and projects in Senegal reached AED61.8 million which include development and construction projects costing AED41.9 million as well as one-off assistance projects valued at AED8.9 million, orphan sponsorship projects valued at AED8.5 million and urgent and emergency relief projects valued at AED2.5 million.