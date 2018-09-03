Hamad Al Sharqi receives members of Fujairah Youth Council

During his meeting on Monday with the Fujairah Youth Council members at Al Rumailah Palace, Sheikh Hamad emphasised the importance of cooperation between different government and private entities in the emirate with the youth council, in order to support them with any difficulties they might face in the fields of education, employment and entrepreneurship. He wished the council members success for the implementation of their initiatives and future plans.

Sheikh Hamad heard a detailed explanation by the council members on the main initiatives and projects implemented by the council at the current annual session. He also reviewed the council's future plans aimed at creating sustainability in the youth sector and harnessing its energies to serve the country and achieve its strategic vision.