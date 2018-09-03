Hazza bin Zayed lauds selection of first two Emirati astronauts to space

The Emirati astronauts were among 4,000 young men and women who have been tested for the UAE Astronaut Programme, which aims to qualify and prepare Emirati astronauts for scientific missions in outer space.

One of the astronauts will fly into space next April as the first Emirati astronaut on a 10-day mission as part of the Russian space mission to the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft. The second astronaut will serve as a replacement.

Sheikh Hazza said that Al Mansouri and Al Neyadi are distinguished young Emiratis and they have been chosen to represent the UAE's journey to space. While congratulating them, he also wished them all the best in their journey.