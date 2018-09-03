Mohamed bin Zayed, Commander of USCENTCOM discuss military cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and General Votel explored ways of further solidifying friendly bilateral ties and reviewed prospects of coordination and cooperation in defence and military fields. Sheikh Mohammed and the top US commander also discussed an array of issues of mutual interest.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General, Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, attended the meeting.