Mohamed bin Zayed, Commander of USCENTCOM discuss military cooperation

  • Monday 03, September 2018 in 5:51 PM
  • Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with General Joseph Votel
    Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with General Joseph Votel
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed General Joseph Votel, Commander of United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), at Al Shati Palace on Monday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and General Votel explored ways of further solidifying friendly bilateral ties and reviewed prospects of coordination and cooperation in defence and military fields. Sheikh Mohammed and the top US commander also discussed an array of issues of mutual interest.
 
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General, Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, attended the meeting.