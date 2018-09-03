UAE begins new era of building, developing space sector: Belhoul Al Falasi

In his statement on the landmark development, he stressed that the declaration confirms the vision of the wise leadership, which has prioritised building the capacities of the Emiratis.

He added that the UAE’s youth are creating a new era of excellence, and they have confirmed their scientific and professional capacities to drive the country to achieve its unlimited space ambitions.

He also pointed out that the selection of the first two Emirati astronauts reflects the success of the country’s policies and plans to develop its scientific and technical human resources, and has proved that the UAE is capable of preparing future generations who can lead the space sector.

Dr. Eng. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbaby, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, described the declaration as a historical moment in the journey of the country and its space sector.

In his statement, Al Ahbaby said that the UAE’s courageous men will embrace space and represent a country that was only established a few decades ago but has managed to create generations that can explore space and serve humanity.

He added that the UAE is close to achieving the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to reach space, as he established the country’s space sector in the 1970s. The declaration honours his legacy while the country is celebrating the Year of Zayed, he further added.

The UAE and its space sector will begin a new era of regional and international leadership and competitiveness while confirming its determination to pursue its space ambitions, which were previously declared in several recent initiatives, Al Ahbaby said in conclusion.