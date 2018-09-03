Hanif Al Qasim lauds selection of UAE as global partner to end violence against children

Dr. Hanif affirmed that this international initiative comes in recognition of the wise leadership's support and the great efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). He pointed out that the UAE is the first Arab country to join the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children.

He added that the UAE is one of the leading countries, which works in accordance with national plans and regulations to end violence against children, stressing the country's keenness to provide the right environment to develop children's lives through the use of specific mechanisms in line with the set goals of the 2030 development plan for protecting women and children.

Speaking on the initiative, he said that this new achievement, which will boost the UAE's international standing and its leadership in humanitarian work, was first implemented by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This approach was continued and supported by the wise leadership led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Al Qasim lauded the efforts of the Supreme Council for Motherhood, led by Sheikha Fatima, in protecting children and contributing to the issuance of laws and legislation to protect them against violence as well participating in international conferences and events to exchange experiences and enhance knowledge.