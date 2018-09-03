MoF holds session on providing safe spaces for youth

Attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and organised at the ministry's premises in Dubai, the session focussed on providing creative and safe spaces to the youth, in order to enable them to innovate, develop, excel and effectively contribute to the UAE Vision 2021.

Commenting on the session, Al Tayer emphasised the importance of creating innovative safe spaces for young people to allow them to strengthen their role in decision-making processes while encouraging them to express their views and participate in activities that interest them. He added that in an ever-changing world it is paramount for governments to create safe spaces for young people to enhance their role and visibility in the society and the government.

"The UAE government places great importance on enabling young people to innovate and assume the responsibilities entrusted in them to contribute to the betterment of the society, as well as in building a sustainable future for the nation and the future generations. The youth possess the skills, energy and commitment to work towards achieving their goals, therefore, it is our duty to support them by promoting their values and creativity and allowing them to share their views freely and confidently. This would pave the way for sustainable development and social cohesion," he added.

The session focussed on a range of topics, including what constitutes safe spaces for young people and identifying areas that are unsafe for them, as well as a review of specific objectives to provide such spaces. The meeting also summarised several proposals and plans of action. The spaces available to the youth in the UAE are varied, namely safe spaces that preserve their dignity, spaces that allow them to participate in various athletic, recreational and cultural activities and digital spaces that allow them to interact within their community.

In its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations set several goals based on the need to provide spaces for comprehensive and sustainable preparation, spaces for young people to have constructive interaction with their families and to open channels of productive dialogue between generations. The World Programme of Action for Youth, UN Inter-Agency Network on Youth Development, provides an area for recreational activities as part of its role to support the psychological, cognitive and physical development of the youth.

The UAE has taken various steps to encourage active participation of the youth and has implemented several initiatives to promote their national identity and the spirit of belonging. The formation of the Emirates Council of Youth and all other youth councils are part of the UAE’s initiatives to address youth issues in the government.