Ministry of Climate Change, FANR sign MoU in monitoring environment

At a ceremony held at FANR’s premises, Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, and Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR, signed the agreement, in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, FANR’s Chairman.

Commenting on the agreement, Alwan emphasised that the agreement is part of cooperation among various federal government entities in fields related to climate change and environment with a view to assessing the environment and making projections for the future through leveraging the latest technologies in practical training and capacity building.

According to the MoU, the ministry and FANR will strengthen cooperation in different scientific, training and vocational areas, in addition to exchanging expertise. It also entails boosting cooperation in research areas and preparing and developing legislations and regulations related to the presence of radioactive material in the environment. It also covers future cooperation in assessing and measuring the concentration of radioactive materials in natural resources.

In turn, Viktorsson said, "Since FANR’s establishment in 2009, our mandate has been clear - to protect the people and the environment from nuclear and radiation hazards. This agreement with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment marks a milestone in strengthening cooperation between our two entities and ultimately enhancing the protection of the people and the environment of the UAE."