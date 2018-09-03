Khalifa Foundation concludes rescue programme for people affected by floods in Sudan

An official source from the foundation said that the programme highlighted the UAE’s leading humanitarian role in supporting people affected by natural disasters.

The programme’s beneficiaries praised the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, which are being witnessed by the entire world, to support needy people in times of disasters, conflicts and wars while stressing that the people of Sudan will never forget the fact that the UAE and the foundation were among the first humanitarian organisations that responded to their calls and provided urgent aid.

The foundation launched an urgent humanitarian rescue campaign and dispatched an aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of basic relief supplies, to ease the suffering of those affected by the floods, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the people of Sudan, which reflects the keenness of the UAE and its wise leadership to assist the Sudanese people, ease their suffering caused by the floods, and return their normal living conditions.