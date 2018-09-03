Nahyan bin Mubarak opens pharmaceutical event in Abu Dhabi

This year’s show is making its regional debut in the UAE, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 3-5 September 2018. The event is providing a showcase for over 250 exhibitors and is expecting to attract more than 4,000 visitors.

The pharma market in the UAE and the wider Middle East and Africa region is set to significantly increase in value to over US$44 billion by 2020. The exhibition is set to increase partnerships and business opportunities on both a local and international level and to further increase the value of the market in this region.

A range of content sessions addressing the latest trends in the market will take place throughout the three-day showcase, day one will be dominated by the UAE strategy for the pharma sector in the region and discussed by industry heavyweights including Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Asst. Undersecretary of Public Health Policy & Licensing, Ministry of Health & Prevention UAE; Jerome Carle, General Manager, Julphar; Dr Magdy Fahmy, CEO, LIFEPharma; Ahed Ebrahim, Associate Director, JLL; and Firas Nabulsi, Business Development Director, Aspen Health Care.