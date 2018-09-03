Fujairah Crown Prince attends opening of World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

Upon his arrival at Issyk-Kul airport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was received by Zamirbek Akmatov, Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and a number of officials.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad visited the camp of the UAE team participating in the Games and was briefed on its preparations for the event.

The UAE participation in the World Nomad Games comes as part of the country's celebration of the 'Year of Zayed'.

The opening was also attended by the members of delegation accompanying the Crown Prince of Fujairah and Mohammed Hareb Al Mehairbi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Non-Resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.