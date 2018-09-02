Hazza bin Zayed praises Abu Dhabi CP’s visit to Al Asayel School

  • Sunday 02, September 2018 in 9:44 PM
  • Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, praised the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Al Asayel School in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, on the first day of the 2018/2019 school year.
Sheikh Hazza said that the visit represents the tireless monitoring of the affairs of students, according to precise and developed indicators, and is an example of granting students the attention they deserve and supporting their educational development, which will enable them to achieve accomplishments and successes, while remaining informed.
 
Sheikh Hazza explained that Al Asayel School is one of ten government schools that is using the Emirati "Alef System," which follows the latest technological practices in the education process and the monitoring of students. The system is one of the initiatives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to adopt smart education, which is a source of excellence, he added, while noting the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for this key national sector, which is also vital to the nation’s future.