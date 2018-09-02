Senegalese Parliament Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Upon his arrival, Niasse attended the Guard of Honor ceremony where he laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of unity, cooperation, and solidarity between the UAE leadership, people and heroic soldiers.

Accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Niasse was introduced to the unique design of Wahat Al Karama and the implied symbols of heroism, dignity and sacrifices.

He then went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama listening to a detailed demonstration on the oasis and its components. At the end of the tour, he wrote a message in the visitor book expressing his great appreciation and respect for the UAE martyrs.