Senegalese Parliament Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

  • Sunday 02, September 2018 in 9:40 PM
  • Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Moustapha Niasse during the visit to Wahat Al Karama
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of The Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court welcomed Moustapha Niasse, Senegalese Parliament Speaker, to Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.
Upon his arrival, Niasse attended the Guard of Honor ceremony where he laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of unity, cooperation, and solidarity between the UAE leadership, people and heroic soldiers.
 
Accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Niasse was introduced to the unique design of Wahat Al Karama and the implied symbols of heroism, dignity and sacrifices.
 
He then went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama listening to a detailed demonstration on the oasis and its components. At the end of the tour, he wrote a message in the visitor book expressing his great appreciation and respect for the UAE martyrs.