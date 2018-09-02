FNC Speaker meets with President of Senegal's National Assembly

The MoU also aims to strengthen the communication between the UAE and Senegal, organise joint parliamentary visits and events, and conduct bilateral parliamentary meetings, with the aim of reinforcing their coordination during regional and international parliamentary events.

The discussion took place during a meeting that was held Sunday between Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, and Moustapha Niasse, President of the National Assembly of Senegal, who is visiting the UAE as head of a Senegalese delegation.

Both sides highlighted the importance of developing their parliamentary relations, to keep pace with the growing relations between the UAE and Senegal, in light of the belief of their leaderships and governments in the importance of consolidating and advancing their overall relations.

Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed the MoU’s importance of enhancing the cooperation between the UAE and Senegal, especially on a parliamentary level, as well as to supporting the development of both countries and their efforts for improving their current relations, which will help to promote the bilateral relations between various African national parliaments.

She added that these close relations will also support the work of both sides related to many topics, such as the FNC’s urgent efforts to attain observer status in the African Parliament, which has 250 members representing the 50 member countries of the African Union.

Niasse expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and praised its overall development.

He also invited Dr. Al Qubaisi to visit the Senegalese National Assembly as head of an FNC delegation, to further discuss issues of mutual interest.