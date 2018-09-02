Over 31,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC's food supplies in Hodeidah

Within this context, the ERC distributed 4,500 food baskets and basic commodities to Yemeni families in the districts of Tahita and Al Dureihmi, including their affiliated villages.

The assistance also included supporting drinking water stations in Tahita by sending a technical team to repair and rehabilitate the pumps.

"During their siege of the district, the Houthi militias robbed the water pumps of Tahita station and perpetrated the worst forms of terror against the people, cutting off water and blocking aid routes from which Yemeni families are benefitting," a Yemeni citizen told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The ERC is currently working to rehabilitate the water station to meet the urgent need of the people under the current humanitarian conditions.

In addition, the ERC provided the rural hospital in Tahita with medications and other medical supplies as part of its plan to support the medical sector in the Red Sea Coast.

Dawood Omar Qutob, Acting Director of the Health Office inTahita, praised the support and efforts of the ERC for the health sector in the district by providing the hospital with medicines to meet the needs of the large number of women and children suffering from the acts of depredation perpetrated by the Houthis.

A number of locals expressed gratitude and appreciation to the UAE Red Crescent for its support and health assistance in various fields.

ERC recently dispatched a convoy of emergency relief aid to the liberated areas in Al Dureihmi in Hodeidah governorate. It includes 17 trucks loaded with 12,000 food baskets and basic commodities for 84,000 Yemeni citizens, including 60,000 children and over 12,000 women as part of the UAE's immediate humanitarian response to meet the needs of Yemeni families in the liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast.