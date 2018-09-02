National Ambulance increases readiness, urges school zone safety

National Ambulance’s contribution involves raising levels of preparedness and redistribution of ambulance resources around hot spot areas near school zones and dynamic standbys during peak hours across the Northern Emirates. This support will also include launching a series of awareness activities over the next three months to enhance school safety.

The awareness activities will include Call to Action safety messages and Safe Driving tips for parents and road users on social media platforms and articles in the press and other media, as well as coordinating with the Ministry of Education on a number of school visits in the Northern Emirates to educate students about preventive methods that enhance their safety around school zones.

Ahmed Saleh Al-Hajeri, Acting CEO of National Ambulance, highlighted the importance of collaborative joint efforts between all the parties concerned to ensure student safety during the new academic season. "Supporting the community is our priority and working with our partners in the emergency services ensures the greatest protection for the public. National Ambulance is committed to supporting the MOI’s campaign; as together we can make a difference to lives of everyone in the Northern Emirates."

"Our dedicated team of ambulance crews and Ambulance Communications Centre during the first few weeks of school will be on full alert during peak hours, and efficiently coordinating with our strategic partners, including the Traffic and Patrol Departments, to ensure the highest levels of safety at this time," he added.

He also urged motorists to always abide by the standards of safe driving and traffic laws, but to be more patient and pay extra attention to children around schools or buses and obey school zone speed limits.