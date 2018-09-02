Fujairah Ruler receives ambassadors, consul

Sheikh Hamad welcomed the diplomats, wishing them further progress and success in their duties to further enhance and boost friendship ties between UAE and their countries.

He received as well Zoran Milicevic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who came to bid the Ruler farewell at the end of his tenure in the country.

The Fujairah Ruler welcomed Milicevic, lauding his role in boosting friendship relations between the two countries, wishing him further progress and success in his future duties.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, personal adviser to the Ruler of Fujairah, and Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan.