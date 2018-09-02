Fujairah Ruler receives ambassadors, consul

  • Sunday 02, September 2018 in 4:25 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Sunday received at his palace in Al Rumailah, Saad Cachalia, South African Ambassador to the UAE; Stanimir Vukicevic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Serbia to the UAE; Tebeje Berhe, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the UAE; and Chun Young Wook, Korean Consul General, who came on a courtesy visit.
Sheikh Hamad welcomed the diplomats, wishing them further progress and success in their duties to further enhance and boost friendship ties between UAE and their countries.
 
He received as well Zoran Milicevic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who came to bid the Ruler farewell at the end of his tenure in the country.
 
The Fujairah Ruler welcomed Milicevic, lauding his role in boosting friendship relations between the two countries, wishing him further progress and success in his future duties.
 
The meeting was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, personal adviser to the Ruler of Fujairah, and Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan.