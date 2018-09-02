Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 26th meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated all students, teachers and staff in the educational field on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year. He pointed out that the Education and Human Resources Council aims to raise the level of coordination among the various stakeholders in order to prepare a generation that is compatible with the future aspirations of the UAE.

The Council discussed the proposal made by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, on the establishment of the Education Support Fund which aims to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and businessmen to develop education and provide additional financial resources to support qualitative development programmes in the educational field in all its stages and forms.

During the meeting, Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State, also reviewed the latest developments in the National Advanced Sciences Agenda 2031, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, last April.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State, along with a number of senior officials.