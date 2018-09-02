UAE's role in protecting and ending violence against children praised

Speaking on the occasion of the Global Partnership’s invitation to the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood to join the partnership, Sheikha Fatima said, "The country’s assistance to children to provide them with a better life is in line with the goals and principles set out in the 2030 Development Plan on safeguarding women and children.

Sheikha Fatima stressed that choosing the UAE to be a member in this global initiative is a result of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood's outstanding efforts in the protection of children from violence. She explained that this choice came after the field visits conducted by Dr. Susan Bissell, Founding Director of the Global Partnership to the region, where she found that the UAE is eligible to be a member of this initiative due to its laws that protect children and the relevant flexible government policies.

She further noted that children in the country received the due care and attention of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates.

For his part, Dr. Howard Taylor, Executive Director of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, highly praised the strong commitment of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and the UAE government to end violence against children.

He said, "We appreciate the country's leading role in supporting this mission at the international level," adding, "We look forward to working with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood to work for the protection of children in the UAE and in the world as a whole."